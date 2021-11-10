Mariah Carey Teams with McDonalds for a 12 Days of Christmas-Inspired 'Mariah Menu'

Starting Dec. 13, McDonald's customers can get 12 days of 12 different free items from Mariah Carey's "Mariah Menu," after making a minimum purchase of $1 with the McDoanld's app

She's already the Queen of Christmas. Now, she's the Queen of McDonald's!

Mariah Carey is the latest musical superstar to team with the fast food giant for their Famous Orders campaign — though for this star-studded collaboration, it's more than just a meal, it's a whole menu!

Starting Dec. 13, McDonald's will be offering the Mariah Menu featuring slew of Carey's beloved items, from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature warm apple pie.

Here's the best part: in the spirit of the holiday season, the Grammy winning singer's menu is all about giving back, with 12 days of different free goodies for customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app.

"All I want for Christmas is all of you to try the Mariah Menu at McDonald's," Carey says in a new commercial released Wednesday, announcing the menu with a nod to her infamous holiday tune, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

"Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year: my very own menu from one of my absolute faves!" she adds. "We've made a list of the food both you and I love, and checked it twice, so save the date — Dec. 13 — I'll see you at McDonald's next month!"

The Mariah Menu items will be served in "fun and festive packaging inspired by Mariah's love for the holidays and chic style," McDonald's adds in a press release.

"We have worked with Mariah to create a design we know the Lambily and McDonald's fans will love," the brand writes. "You'll know the bags when you see them... just like you know her famed holiday jingle from the song's first notes."

It's a collaboration that means a lot to Carey, too.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles," she said in a press release. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

McDonald's Famous Orders campaign has previously featured stars like Saweetie, BTW, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

To access the daily deals on the Mariah Menu, customers can simply download the McDonald's app and visit the deals section to add to their order.