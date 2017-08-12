The creator of Sugarpova Candy line makes this “quick and easy” dessert when she entertains

Maria Sharapova’s Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

1 (4-oz.) bittersweet dark chocolate baking bar, finely chopped, plus chocolate curls for garnish

1¾ cups heavy cream, divided

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup fresh raspberries, plus more for garnish

1. Place chopped chocolate and ½ cup of the cream in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave on medium (50 percent) power until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth, about 1 minute, stirring every 15 seconds.

2. Combine sugar, vanilla extract and remaining 1¼ cups cream in a chilled bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Reserve ¼ cup whipped cream for serving.

3. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold half the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture. Fold in raspberries. Gently fold in remaining whipped cream (being careful not to overmix). Mousse can be served immediately or refrigerated up to 8 hours.

4. To serve, spoon mousse into individual bowls or glasses; top each with a dollop of reserved whipped cream, 1 raspberry and a few chocolate curls.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Food Hack! To make chocolate curls, first bring the chocolate bar to room temperature. Then simply run a vegetable peeler along the thin, flat side of the bar.