The celebrity chef shares a popular Senegalese dish featured in his new cookbook The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food. "I hope yassa, typically served with chicken, gets its place in the American spotlight soon"

Marcus Samuelsson's Rib Eye with Yassa Onion Sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil, divided

2 (9-oz.) yellow onions, thinly sliced

1/2 fresh Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, seeded if desired

1 Tbsp. minced fresh ginger (from 1 [1-in.] piece)

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar

2 tsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 (1 3/4-lb.) bone-in rib-eye steak (about 1 1/2-in. thick), at room temperature

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

6 medium garlic cloves

Flaky sea salt

1. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large skillet over medium high. Add onions; cook stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low; cook, stirring constantly, until onions begin to turn a deep golden brown, about 20 minutes. Add chile, ginger and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes. Add vinegar and lime juice; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat, discard chile, and set aside.

2. Season steak with black pepper and 1 teaspoon salt. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium high. Once oil is just about to smoke, add steak, and cook, undisturbed, until a light-brown crust forms, about 4 minutes. Flip, and cook another 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add butter and garlic to skillet. Continue cooking steak until a deep brown crust forms and internal temperature is 125° to 130° (medium rare) and garlic starts to brown, 4 to 6 more minutes, turning every 2 minutes and basting with pan juices. Transfer steak to a cutting board; let rest 10 minutes.

3. Cut meat from bone, against the grain, into thick slices. Spoon some of the pan juices over steak, and arrange cooked garlic around dish. Sprinkle with sea salt; serve with yassa sauce.

Quick tip! When using a meat thermometer, insert it horizontally into the steak — avoiding bone or fat — to reach the center. Most probes need to be inserted at least 1/2 inch for an accurate read.

Serves: 2

Active time: 45 minutes