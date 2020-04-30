"During these difficult times, I love baking at home with my family," says the chef, who converted his Red Rooster restaurants in Miami and N.Y.C.'s Harlem into food hubs to provide meals to people in need. "If you don't have rum, you can omit it"

Marcus Samuelsson’s Chocolate Rum Cake with Cinnamon Whipped Cream

1 (4-oz.) semisweet chocolate bar, roughly chopped

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for pan

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup strong brewed coffee

1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. dark rum, divided

3 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pan

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided

1/2 cup whole buttermilk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Heavily butter and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan; set aside.

2. Combine chocolate and butter in the top of a double boiler or heatproof bowl set over gently simmering water on medium-low heat. Cook, stirring often, until melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in sugar, coffee and 1/2 cup rum until sugar is dissolved.

3. Whisk together eggs in a large bowl until lightly beaten; gradually whisk in chocolate mixture. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, cloves and 1 teaspoon cinnamon into bowl with chocolate mixture, and, using a rubber spatula, stir until thoroughly combined. Add buttermilk and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, and stir until combined.

4. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 55 to 60 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Remove cake from pan to wire rack, and let cool completely.

5. Cook remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a small pan over medium heat until toasted and fragrant, 30 to 60 seconds. Transfer cinnamon to a medium bowl, and let cool. Add heavy whipping cream and remaining 1/4 teaspoon vanilla to bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on high speed until semi-stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold in remaining 2 tablespoons rum. Serve cake with whipped cream.

Quick tip! if you don’t have buttermilk at home, mix 1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar or lemon juice into 1/2 cup milk. Let it stand for 15 minutes, until it thickens slightly and curdles, before using.

Serves: 16

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes