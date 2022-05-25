Marcela Valladolid's Mexican Grilled Corn With Scallions & Cotija Cheese

"Corn salads, known as esquites, are one of the most delicious finds across Mexico," says the celebrity chef and author of Cocinando on Cook Street, a children's cookbook written in Spanish and English. "It's salty, sweet, crisp and creamy perfection in a bowl!"

By People Staff

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

"Corn salads, known as esquites, are one of the most delicious finds across Mexico," says celebrity chef Marcela Valladolid. "It's salty, sweet, crisp and creamy perfection in a bowl!"

The author of Cocinando on Cook Street, a children's cookbook written in Spanish and English, suggests it as a good starter dish for introducing your family to Mexican food. "These esquites don't require you to have extensive knowledge of the cuisine or even the ingredients," she says. "It's an easy flavor combination and it's palatable to anyone that simply likes good food — kids and adults love it."

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to high. Brush each piece of corn with ½ tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepper and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Grill corn on hot oiled grates until tender and brown in spots, turning occasionally to cook all sides, about 15 minutes total.

    Advertisement

  • Place grilled corn on a dish towel over a cutting board, and carefully use a knife to cut and remove kernels. Lift towel to easily transfer kernels to a large serving bowl.

  • Add sour cream to corn; stir to combine. Top with crumbled Cotija cheese, scallions, chili powder and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Serve with lime wedges.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com 05/31/2022