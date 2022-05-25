Marcela Valladolid's Mexican Grilled Corn With Scallions & Cotija Cheese

"Corn salads, known as esquites, are one of the most delicious finds across Mexico," says celebrity chef Marcela Valladolid . "It's salty, sweet, crisp and creamy perfection in a bowl!"

The author of Cocinando on Cook Street, a children's cookbook written in Spanish and English, suggests it as a good starter dish for introducing your family to Mexican food. "These esquites don't require you to have extensive knowledge of the cuisine or even the ingredients," she says. "It's an easy flavor combination and it's palatable to anyone that simply likes good food — kids and adults love it."