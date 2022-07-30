Marcela Valladolid's Mexican Grilled Corn With Scallions & Cotija Cheese
"Corn salads, known as esquites, are one of the most delicious finds across Mexico," says the celebrity chef and author of Cocinando on Cook Street, a children’s cookbook written in Spanish and English. "It’s salty, sweet, crisp and creamy perfection in a bowl!"
Credit: Jen Causey
The author of Cocinando on Cook Street, a children's cookbook written in Spanish and English, suggests it as a good starter dish for introducing your family to Mexican food. "These esquites don't require you to have extensive knowledge of the cuisine or even the ingredients," she says. "It's an easy flavor combination and it's palatable to anyone that simply likes good food — kids and adults love it."
Ingredients
- ¼ cup canola oil, plus more for grates
- 8 ears fresh corn
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 cup sour cream or mayonnaise
- 2 oz.s crumbled cotija cheese (about ½ cup)
- ¼ cup sliced scallions
- ½ teaspoon chili powder (optional)
- Lime wedges, for serving
Directions
- Step 1Preheat grill to high. Brush each piece of corn with ½ tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepper and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Grill corn on hot oiled grates until tender and brown in spots, turning occasionally to cook all sides, about 15 minutes total.
- Step 2Place grilled corn on a dish towel over a cutting board, and carefully use a knife to cut and remove kernels. Lift towel to easily transfer kernels to a large serving bowl.
- Step 3Add sour cream to corn; stir to combine. Top with crumbled Cotija cheese, scallions, chili powder and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Serve with lime wedges.