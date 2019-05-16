“It’s the perfect combination of tart and sweet,” says the chef and author of the Fiestas cookbook

Marcela Valladolid’s Mandarin & Mint Mojitos

1 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup turbinado sugar

1¼ cups (10 oz.) rum

2 cups fresh mandarin orange juice (from about 24 mandarins)

2 cups sparkling water, chilled

¼ cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

7 cups ice, divided

8 mint sprigs

8 mandarin orange slices (from 1 mandarin)

Muddle mint leaves and sugar in a large pitcher until mint leaves are crushed and sugar starts to dissolve, about 5 minutes. Stir in rum, mandarin juice, sparkling water and lime juice. Add 3 cups ice to mixture; stir well. Divide remaining 4 cups ice evenly among 8 glasses. Pour mojito mixture evenly through a fine mesh strainer into prepared glasses. Place 1 mint sprig in each glass and 1 mandarin slice on each rim.

Serves: 8

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes