Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination After Multiple Reported Illnesses

The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling several Jif products due to a possible salmonella contamination linked to fourteen illnesses in the U.S. and two hospitalizations.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall on Friday. According to the FDA, the peanut butter was distributed throughout the U.S. by various retailers, and the "likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak" has been traced to items produced at the company's Lexington, Kentucky, facility.

The several products affected by the recall include various creamy and crunchy peanut butter items, from squeezable pouches to standard 16-ounce containers. They can be identified by lot codes 1274425 to 2140425 found next to the best-if-used-by date. The full list of products is available here.

JIF peanutbutter Credit: JIF

The FDA advised consumers, retailers and restaurants to not sell, eat or serve any of the recalled Jif peanut butter. The shelf life of the products is two years, so they further instructed consumers to check any containers they have stored at home.

If consumers purchased or consumed the peanut butter, the FDA advises to clean any surfaces or utensils that may have touched the peanut butter.