Maneet Chauhan's Masala Omelet with Spinach, Tomatoes & Cheddar
"My mom was a teacher so she would leave early for school and it was my dad's responsibility to wake us up, make sure we were ready and feed us breakfast," explains Maneet Chauhan. "We began a tradition that every morning he and I would experiment with different spices to make different omelets, split them in half and share what we made."
This specific omelet is inspired by the chef's childhood traditions. "It gets a little smoke from the cumin, heat from the chile and ooey-gooey goodness from the cheese," says the Food Network star, who hosted chefs' dinner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami (Feb. 24-27). "It's a great entry recipe to Indian flavors."
"There is nothing worse than uncooked spices," says Chauhan. When you temper spices (like the cumin seeds in this recipe) in hot oil or butter, "the flavors bloom and the true potential of the spice is released."