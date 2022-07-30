Maneet Chauhan's Masala Omelet with Spinach, Tomatoes & Cheddar
"My mom was a teacher so she would leave early for school and it was my dad's responsibility to wake us up, make sure we were ready and feed us breakfast," explains Maneet Chauhan. "We began a tradition that every morning he and I would experiment with different spices to make different omelets, split them in half and share what we made."
This specific omelet is inspired by the chef's childhood traditions. "It gets a little smoke from the cumin, heat from the chile and ooey-gooey goodness from the cheese," says the Food Network star, who hosted chefs' dinner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami (Feb. 24-27). "It's a great entry recipe to Indian flavors."
Ingredients
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garam masala
- ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil
- ½ teaspoon whole cumin seeds
- ½ cup chopped red onion (from 1 onion)
- ½ green or serrano chile, chopped (optional)
- 1 cup lightly packed baby spinach
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 oz. sharp white Cheddar cheese, grated (about ¼ cup)
- Buttered toast or naan, for serving
Directions
- Step 1Whisk together eggs, cilantro, salt, pepper, garam masala and turmeric in a medium bowl; set aside.
- Step 2Heat butter in a nonstick skillet over medium. Add cumin seeds; cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to splutter, about 1 minute. Stir in onion and chile; cook, stirring often, until onion softens, about 3 minutes. Add spinach and tomatoes; cook until spinach just begins to wilt, about 30 seconds.
- Step 3Add egg mixture to skillet; cook undisturbed until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Top omelet with cheese. Cover and cook until cheese has melted and bottom has firmed up a little, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Step 4Uncover and fold omelet in half. Transfer omelet to a plate, and serve immediately with buttered toast or naan.
Tips
"There is nothing worse than uncooked spices," says Chauhan. When you temper spices (like the cumin seeds in this recipe) in hot oil or butter, "the flavors bloom and the true potential of the spice is released."