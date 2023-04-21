Maneet Chauhan's Coconut Shrimp and Cauliflower 'Grits' Are 'Healthier and Lighter' with a 'Zing of Spices'

"It is a true Southern breakfast dish but has the beautiful zing of spices that Indian cuisine is famous for embodying," says the Food Network star

By People Staff
Published on April 21, 2023 03:19 PM

Photo: Victor Protasio

Maneet Chauhan's grits aren't your average grits.

"It is a true Southern breakfast dish but has the beautiful zing of spices that Indian cuisine is famous for embodying," says the Food Network star, who adds coconut milk, curry powder, turmeric and ginger for that "zing."

The former Tournament of Champions winner swaps out traditional stone-ground grits for riced cauliflower for two reasons. "It's a much healthier and lighter alternative to grits, and secondly, it's really quick to make, unlike grits," she says.

Maneet Chauhan's Coconut Shrimp & Cauliflower 'Grits'

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 (14-oz.) can coconut milk

1 Tbsp. curry powder

1 tsp. turmeric powder

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, cubed

6 cups riced cauliflower

¾ cup heavy cream

4 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 cup), divided

1. Stir together shrimp, ginger and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl; let marinate 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Heat coconut oil in a large skillet with lid over medium high. Add shrimp, discarding marinade; cook, stirring often, until well coated in oil, about 1 minute. Add coconut milk, curry powder and turmeric; cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are cooked through, about 4 minutes. Remove skillet from heat, and cover with lid; set aside.

3. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add riced cauliflower, and sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until starting to turn golden brown, about 6 minutes. Stir in cream; cook until mixture starts to thicken, about 3 minutes. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan; add remaining Parmesan to skillet, stirring until melted and creamy. Remove from heat. Divide "grits" among bowls; top with shrimp and sauce. Sprinkle with reserved 2 tablespoons Parmesan.

Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

