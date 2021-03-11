Stuntman Hunter Ray Barker said it was his "golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and support local businesses in a big, explosive way"

Man Sat in Pool of Bean Dip for 24 Hours to Save L.A. Restaurant — and Lana Del Rey Cheered Him on!

One stuntman found an "explosive" way to help fundraise for his favorite restaurant, which was struggling amid the pandemic.

Hunter Ray Barker, on Monday, soaked in a pool of bean dip to support the Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth. In a Facebook video ahead of the stunt, Barker explained why Los Toros is near and dear to his heart, saying that he and his family "celebrated every great moment of our lives" there.

Restaurant owner Nicolas Montano told Reuters that when Barker approached him about the fundraising idea, he was initially caught off guard.

"I was like 'Are you sure? Are you sure you want to do this?' And he goes, 'Yeah, I think it would be fun and it's something I want to help the business,' " said Montano.

Barker told the outlet: "We have a golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and support local businesses in a big, explosive way, and so why not?"

Barker also got the establishment's logo tattooed on his arm during the bean soak.

On Monday, singer Lana Del Rey even showed up in solidarity. The artist shared a photo of herself smiling beside Barker, who sat in the pool of beans. She captioned the post, "Don't ask why."

The website created for the initiative included an explanation from Barker about the purpose of the spectacle, and why people should support the restaurant, which was founded in 1967, by signing up for its email alerts.

"I am performing this stunt in an effort to let people know how freakin' good Los Toros is. So good that I will happily sit in a tub of bean dip for 24 hours to prove it," he wrote.