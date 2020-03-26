Twitter Detective Discovers the Surprising Origin of Triscuit Crackers' Name

Image zoom

While everyone is social distancing, some people are becoming mega internet sleuths and are unveiling things we didn’t even think we’d needed or cared to know — like the origins story of Triscuit crackers.

Sage Boggs on Twitter took a deep dive into the meaning behind Triscuit’s name, and his thread has garnered over 134,000 likes. Boggs had been thinking about the Triscuit name long before social distancing began, though.

“Several years ago I was at a party (BRAG!), and I spotted a box of Triscuits,” Boggs began. “I asked everyone, ‘What does the word ‘Triscuit’ mean? It’s clearly based on the word ‘BISCUIT,’ but what does the ‘TRI’ mean?’ (I’m great at parties.)”

Boggs goes on to explain that he asked everyone at the party what they thought and the consensus was that “TRI” meant three. Three layers or three ingredients, though? He then took to Google, but only more assumptions, not clear cut answers came up.

So, he did what any rational human being would do and went straight to the source: He emailed Nabisco. The company responded a few days later saying, “Thank you for your interest in our Triscuit crackers. No business records survived which specifically explain the origins or inspiration for the name Triscuit. But we do know the name was chosen as a fun derivation of the word “biscuit.” The “TRI” does not mean 3.”

After the exchange, Boggs was determined to figure out the origins. He did some more internet sleuthing and came across some early Triscuit advertisements stating that the cracker was baked by electricity.

“In the early 1900’s, Triscuit was run out of Niagara Falls. And their big selling point? Being ‘baked by electricity,'” said Boggs. “They were ‘the only food on the market prepared by this 1903 process.’ Look at the lightning bolts! And that’s when it clicked– Elec-TRI-city Biscuit. TRISCUIT MEANS ‘ELECTRICITY BISCUIT.'”

The Triscuit twitter account was so impressed and they climbed up the latter and confirmed Boggs’ theory. Triscuit crackers are named for electricity biscuits.

The more you know.