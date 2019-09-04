Man Opens a Can of Heinz Beans to Find Only One Singular Bean

A U.K. man was not pleased after opening his can of Heinz Baked Beans Tuesday night.

Steve Smith, a Bristol local council member, “got back late from a residents’ meeting and wanted some food,” Yahoo reported.

Excited to open the can of beans for a quick meal, Smith was upset to only find a singular bean in the entire can.

He bought the particular item from a multipack tin from Tesco online, but to his surprise the can mostly contained “bean juice” and not the legumes themselves.

”I poured out the tin and I found one bean,” Smith told the outlet. “I thought it was funny, but annoying! It was the last tin we had in the cupboard.”

Smith revealed he “had to have scrambled egg instead.”

Saddened by his experience, Smith posted a video of what was really in the can and tagged Heinz on Twitter.

Hi @HeinzUK. I enjoy "bean juice" as much as the next person, but when I opened a can this evening I was hoping for more than one bean. pic.twitter.com/EgNDiK8mGt — Cllr Steve Smith (@SteveSmith98) September 3, 2019

“Hi @HeinzUK. I enjoy ‘bean juice’ as much as the next person, but when I opened a can this evening I was hoping for more than one bean,” he wrote.

Heinz was quick to respond to Smith’s complaint.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Teams Up with Heinz Ketchup to Create ‘Edchup’

“Hi Steve, sorry to see this, please DM us your details and codes from underneath the can, thanks,” the company wrote back.

A typical can of Heinz Beans contains about 465 beans, Yahoo cited a Heinz spokesperson.

While the bean tragedy proved inconvenient for Smith, he shared on Twitter that it has been “a bit of light relief” for him.

“I’ve had more interest this morning than in any of the actual issues I’ve worked on as a Councillor,” he added.