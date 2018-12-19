Man Bites into a Pearl Worth Thousands of Dollars During His Oyster Lunch

Talk about fine dining!

A man eating at the Grand Central Oyster Bar inside New York City’s Grand Central Terminal was surprised to find a valuable pearl after biting into his oyster pan roast lunch.

Richard Antosh, 66, struck his luck in early December while out to lunch with a friend at the famed restaurant. The New Jersey man found the hidden gem just moments into his miraculous meal.

“I just all of the sudden felt something like a tooth or a filling and it’s terrifying,” Antosh told WPIX New York. “And then holy crap, I realized it’s not a tooth, it’s a pearl.”

Rick Antosh enjoyed an added bonus in his Oyster Pan Roast @OysterBarNY . It's a gem of a story as reported by @nypost @KirFlem https://t.co/EnJHneuHdF pic.twitter.com/TqrjGzIOTX — John Cirillo (@JohnnySportsMan) December 16, 2018

The restaurant first opened its doors in 1913, therefore Antosh assumed he couldn’t be the first fortunate customer to find a pearl, according to the New York Post.

However, the floor manager explained that he’s “never heard” of the situation even happening once before, WPIX reported.

Sandy Ingber, executive chef of the restaurant, recalled a little differently.

“I’ve been here 28 years,” said Ingber, “This is only the second time I’ve seen this happen. And we sell over 5,000 oysters on the half shell every day.”

After reaching out to a pearl dealer, the Post found Antosh’s surprise ingredient to be worth between $2,000 and $4,000 dollars.

Antosh has yet to decide what he will do with the pearl, however, he says he’ll be back at the the Grand Central Oyster Bar in hopes of another lucky bite.