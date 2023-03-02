Man Eating McDonald's for 100 Days to Lose Weight Says It's 'Absolutely Working'

Kevin Maginnis, who is documenting his unique weight loss plan on TikTok, is using the mantra "from French fries to fit guy"

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 02:41 PM
TikToker Who’s Eating McDonald’s for 100 Days to Lose Weight Says It’s ‘Absolutely Working’, Kevin Maginnis
Photo: Kevin Maginnis/tiktok

Kevin Maginnis, also known as @bigmaccoaching on TikTok, is following an unconventional weight loss plan — an all McDonald's diet.

In late February, the Nashville native, 56, began documenting his journey using the mantra "French fries to fit guy." In his first video on TikTok, which garnered over 500,000 views, he shared his starting weight of 238 pounds and outlined his plan.

"I'm going to eat nothing but McDonald's for the next 100 days, but instead of eating everything they give me, I'm going to go ahead and cut the meals in half just to prove to myself and maybe some of the other people watching that it's not as much what you're eating, it's the quantity that we're eating that really jacks us up," he said.

He got some questions about food waste from followers, but assured them that he saves the other half of the meal to heat up the next time he eats.

As for choice of beverage, he forgoes a classic fountain soda from the fast food chain and opts for a bottle of water.

As Thursday marked day 10 of his diet, Maginnis appeared on the Today Show to give Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones an update on his progress and how it's "absolutely working."

"This morning, I was twelve and a half pounds down — start of day 10," he said.

When Jones asked if he's talked to a doctor about his new habits, Maginnis shared what experts have told him.

"I've had cardiologists that love it, and I have cardiologists that hate it," he said.

Maginnis, who said he used to wrestle, estimated that he'll be down 50 pounds by the end of the 100 days. "My health will be better. My blood work will be better," he said. "And if you don't believe me, follow along. Let's find out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The business coach plans to use his followers (and doubters!) to keep him on track.

"I'm in financial services, so you want to have some sort of accountability — millions of people, there's pretty good accountability," he said of using TikTok.

When it comes to whether or not he's still enjoying his daily feasts from the Golden Arches, Maginnis said not overeating is key.

"Because I'm not overeating, I'm never getting sick of it, so my belief is, by the end of 100 days, I'll still be just fine," he said.

Related Articles
Taste The Nation -- “On the Tip of my Kreung” - Episode 208 -- In the symbolic heart of America’s industrial past, Padma travels to Lowell, Massachusetts and sees how Cambodian immigrants (and their cooking) have become the backbone of this New England town. Padma Lakshmi, shown.
Padma Lakshmi Gives a First Look at Season 2 of Her Travel Show 'Taste the Nation'
KFC Double Down chicken sandwich
KFC Brings Back the Bun-less Double Down Chicken Sandwich After Nearly a Decade
Sheel Mohnot and Amruta Godbole, FIRST COMES LOVE, THEN COMES TACOS: MEET THE COUPLE SAYING “I DO” AT THE TACO BELL METAVERSE WEDDING
Couple Marries in Taco Bell 'Metaverse' Ceremony: 'Fun, Romantic and More Than a Little Weird'
Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper Tout
This Multipurpose Vegetable Chopper Has 15,000+ Perfect Ratings at Amazon, and You Can Snag It for Just $30
Mumbai Nights Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Popcorn Launch
Priyanka Chopra Creates a New Popcorn Flavor with Husband and 'Best Friend' Nick Jonas: 'So Fun'
Ina Garten and Stanley Tucci, as seen on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, season 3.
Stanley Tucci Makes Ina Garten Her First Martini and It's 'the Best One of All' — Watch
dave grohl volunteering and barbecuing for hope the mission. courtesy of Hope the Mission.
Dave Grohl Barbecues for 24 Hours to Serve 500 Meals at Los Angeles Homeless Shelters
Food Network Chefs Do a Surprise Flash Mob at South Beach Food Festival
Watch Food Network Chefs Perform a Surprise Flash Mob at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival
https://www.gofundme.com/f/housing-for-chef-clive-jackson?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined. Gofundme
Chef Featured on Gordon Ramsay's '24 Hours To Hell & Back' Left Homeless by Failed Restaurant
Kale, Cannellini beans and sun-dried tomatoes
The Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services for People on the Go
Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Huge ‘Coconut Banana Pancakes’ Cheat Meal: ‘Treat Yourself’
Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Huge Coconut-Banana Pancakes 'Cheat Meal': 'Treat Yourself'
Joanna Gaines to release her third cookbook
Joanna Gaines Reveals the Cover of Her Third Cookbook Filled with Recipes New and Old
Pete Davidson (and His Mom!) Talk the Best and Worst Pizza Toppings in New Smartwater Commercial
Pete Davidson (and His Mom!) Talk the Best and Worst Pizza Toppings in New Smartwater Commercial
Giada De Laurentiis Shane Farley Miami
Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley 'Turn Up the Heat' in Miami — See Her 'Hot' Look
A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks
Josh and Rebekah Rivera get engaged in front of a Cracker Barrel in Mesa, AZ. on August 14, 2021
Couple Falls in Love and Gets Married After Chance Meeting at Cracker Barrel: 'Meant to Be'