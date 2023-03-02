Man Eating McDonald's for 100 Days to Lose Weight Says It's 'Absolutely Working'

Kevin Maginnis, also known as @bigmaccoaching on TikTok, is following an unconventional weight loss plan — an all McDonald's diet.

In late February, the Nashville native, 56, began documenting his journey using the mantra "French fries to fit guy." In his first video on TikTok, which garnered over 500,000 views, he shared his starting weight of 238 pounds and outlined his plan.

"I'm going to eat nothing but McDonald's for the next 100 days, but instead of eating everything they give me, I'm going to go ahead and cut the meals in half just to prove to myself and maybe some of the other people watching that it's not as much what you're eating, it's the quantity that we're eating that really jacks us up," he said.

He got some questions about food waste from followers, but assured them that he saves the other half of the meal to heat up the next time he eats.

As for choice of beverage, he forgoes a classic fountain soda from the fast food chain and opts for a bottle of water.

As Thursday marked day 10 of his diet, Maginnis appeared on the Today Show to give Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones an update on his progress and how it's "absolutely working."

"This morning, I was twelve and a half pounds down — start of day 10," he said.

When Jones asked if he's talked to a doctor about his new habits, Maginnis shared what experts have told him.

"I've had cardiologists that love it, and I have cardiologists that hate it," he said.

Maginnis, who said he used to wrestle, estimated that he'll be down 50 pounds by the end of the 100 days. "My health will be better. My blood work will be better," he said. "And if you don't believe me, follow along. Let's find out."

The business coach plans to use his followers (and doubters!) to keep him on track.

"I'm in financial services, so you want to have some sort of accountability — millions of people, there's pretty good accountability," he said of using TikTok.

When it comes to whether or not he's still enjoying his daily feasts from the Golden Arches, Maginnis said not overeating is key.

"Because I'm not overeating, I'm never getting sick of it, so my belief is, by the end of 100 days, I'll still be just fine," he said.