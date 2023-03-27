Man Eating McDonald's for 100 Days Is Down Nearly 30 Lbs. So Far — and Now His Wife Is Joining Him

Kevin Maginnis is expanding his weight loss challenge.

In February, the Nashville native, 56, also known as @bigmaccoaching on TikTok revealed that he's following an unconventional weight loss plan — an all McDonald's diet. For 100 days, he's eating nothing but half portions of the fast food chain menu items for every meal.

On Monday, he shared that his wife, Melody, will be joining him on his food journey for the duration of the challenge.

"For all of you who have been following along saying, 'Yeah, but you're a guy, you don't understand whether or not this would work for a woman' — guess what? My wife of 32 years, Melody, is joining us for the last 60 days of this journey," he said in a recent TikTok video.

"I know a lot of women have said 'Is this going to work for a postmenopausal woman?' And I don't know, but he's been very inspirational," Melody said of her husband. "And I'm willing to go along and see if this will work."

Before Kevin gave an update on his own progress, the pair shared a kiss to mark the news of Melody's diet.

This week, Kevin shared that he lost 29 pounds on day 34. However, the following day, he told his followers he gained back half a pound. In a TikTok clip sharing the update, Kevin said he doesn't have proof whether or not it's "working," but he's on his way to his goal.

"I'm hoping for about 50 pounds by the end of 100 days," Kevin said of his own weight loss plan.

Bigmaccoaching / Tiktok

In February, he went viral on TikTok for the unique diet. In his first video on TikTok, which garnered over 500,000 views, he shared his starting weight of 238 pounds and outlined his new normal.

"I'm going to eat nothing but McDonald's for the next 100 days, but instead of eating everything they give me, I'm going to go ahead and cut the meals in half just to prove to myself and maybe some of the other people watching that it's not as much what you're eating, it's the quantity that we're eating that really jacks us up," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He got some questions about food waste from followers, but assured them that he saves the other half of the meal to heat up the next time he eats.

On day 10, he appeared on the Today Show to give Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones an update on his progress. When Jones asked if he's talked to a doctor about his new habits, Kevin shared what experts have told him.

"I've had cardiologists that love it, and I have cardiologists that hate it," he said.

Kevin, who said he used to wrestle, predicts by the end of the 100 days "my blood work will be better," he said. "And if you don't believe me, follow along. Let's find out."