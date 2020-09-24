Massachusetts Construction Worker Dies After Eating Black Licorice Every Day for a 'Few Weeks'

The man experienced "full-body shaking and loss of consciousness" before his death, according to a study

A Massachusetts Construction worker's love of candy cost him his life.

The 54-year-old, who has not been named, died in a fast-food restaurant while having lunch after consuming a bag and half of black licorice for a few weeks, a study by The New England Journal of Medicine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He had a poor diet, consisting primarily of several packages of candy daily," the study claimed, before noting that three "weeks earlier, he had switched the type of candy he was eating" to black licorice, the study found according to the Associated Press.

The study also said that licorice's glycyrrhizic acid (usually found in the candy's extract) can cause the "unimpeded presence of cortisol," which in turn "can cause hypertension, hypokalemia, metabolic alkalosis, fatal arrhythmias, and renal failure — the constellation of signs and symptoms seen in this patient."

The Journal's findings listed the following as the diagnosis of Dr. Elazer R. Edelman, a doctor cited in the study: "Metabolic, renal, vascular, and cardiac toxic effects from apparent mineralocorticoid excess due to licorice consumption."

The man, who suffered experienced "full-body shaking and loss of consciousness" before his death, also smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 36 years and had a medical history that "included previous heroin use disorder and untreated hepatitis C virus infection."

In 2018, a 73-year-old New Yorker filed a lawsuit against the Hershey Company, alleging that their Twizzlers black licorice candy contributed to his heart condition.

The New York Post first reported that David Goldberg, a Manhattan resident, has been “consuming at least one standard size bag per week” for “years,” according to Manhattan Supreme Court documents.

The lawsuit claimed that Goldberg is a “healthy individual who is not obese” and “has never had any heart conditions,” according to the Post, but had recently been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat.)

In February, the case was settled after it had been sent to arbitration in October 2019, according to Law 360.

"The court has been informed that the parties have reached a settlement in principle of this case," Judge Oetken said in his signed order. "Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that this action is dismissed without costs and without prejudice to restoring the action to the court's calendar, provided the application to restore the action is made within thirty days."