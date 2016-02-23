Man Legally Changes Name to Bacon Double Cheeseburger: 'Everybody Loves Bacon, Don't They?'

Image zoom

We love cheeseburgers, but clearly not enough.

Simon Smith, a gas consultant from the U.K., told the Evening Standard that he decided to change his name to Bacon Double Cheeseburger to reflect his undying love for the food.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Watch a Woman Eat 20 McDonald’s Cheeseburgers in 16 Minutes

“It was the culmination of probably too many drinks in the pub where there was a conversation about names,” he said. “Bacon Double Cheeseburger was pretty much the first thing that came up. Everyone loves bacon don’t they?”

He submitted his application to the UK Deed Poll Service and signed the paperwork when it arrived a few weeks later, making the change official.

Smith — or should we say Mr. Cheeseburger — now signs work emails ‘B D Cheeseburger’ and books hotels under the new name.

RELATED: Make Mindy Kaling’s Signature Cheeseburger

He thinks it’s hilarious, but his fiancée, Isobella, is less amused.

“My fiancée is fairly reluctant about marrying a Cheeseburger. That’s something we’re discussing a lot. No girl ever dreams of spending her big day marrying a man called Bacon,” he said. “But I’ve got no regrets at all. It’s been a very fun experience and it’s made a lot of people laugh.”