General Mills Responds After Customer Allegedly Found Shrimp Tails in a Box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Jensen Karp, a comedian and writer whose TV credits include Unleashed and The Masked Singer, has made waves on Twitter after claiming that he found two shrimp tails in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Sending a photo to the company's official Twitter account, Karp, 41, asked the cereal makers about the alleged "shrimp tails in my cereal," adding at the end of his statement that it was not "a bit."

Cinnamon Toast Crunch responded to Karp's initial tweet, stating that he would be sent another box of the cereal, while the brand added that they would report the occurrence to their "quality team."

But in a follow-up tweet, Cinnamon Toast Crunch then denied that Karp had found any shrimp tails in the cereal, tweeting, "After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended."

"We assure you that there's no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp," the brand added.

The ordeal did not stop there, however, as Karp shared a photo of the mysterious food items in his hand, writing, "Ok, we'll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn't all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?"

Karp also later tweeted an image of a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch covered with four yellow sticky notes, each that read "do not eat" across them, as he tweeted that he was inspecting the bag of cereal closer.

Upon further inspection, Karp said that he found Cinnamon Toast Crunch squares with "black marks" on them, as well as a "weird cinnamon covered pea thing."

Karp then shared in a subsequent post stating that he and his wife, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, found what he says appears to be "dental floss."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for General Mills, which produces Cinnamon Toast Crunch, said that they are waiting for Karp to send them the items so that they may further inspect them.