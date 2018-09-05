Mamma Mia! An ABBA Restaurant Will Soon Be Opening

Get ready to smash some plates, Greek-style!

The Mamma Mia! experience is about to get even more appetizing because ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus is bringing a taste of the taverna to London.

On Sunday, Ulvaeus announced that an interactive dining experience, Mamma Mia! The Party will arrive at London’s O2 in the spring of 2019. The restaurant will recreate a taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos (the set location for most of the first movie) and will serve up Mediterranean cuisine — imagine the tzatziki! Pita! Moussaka! — while ABBA classics are performed in the background.

The taverna, known as Niko’s, will be laid out to best accommodate 500 guests with long tables and plenty of other features that wouldn’t look out of place on the movie’s set. As if that wasn’t enough to make you feel like you’re on a Greek island, actors and musicians will be present to act out the musical’s plot and sing the soundtrack as you dine.

RB/Redferns

London isn’t the first city to be transformed into Skopelos. For three years now, Stockholm has been offering a similar, sell-out interactive experience to fans. Tickets for the upcoming London edition go on sale later this year. Head here for priority access to tickets. Pass the Ouzo!

Check out the trailer for the experience above.