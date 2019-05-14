After starring in the beer brand’s Super Bowl spot back in February, Latino superstar Maluma returned for a second Michelob Ultra commercial this week, in a new ad filmed in his hometown of Medellin, Colombia.

The 25-year-old reggaeton singer — who collaborated with Madonna on her latest single “Medellín” — stays busy in the ad, which is set to debut on air Tuesday night during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The commercial “Nuestro Ritmo,” follows Maluma as he juggles his busy career with time with friends, showing how dance can help connect people regardless of language and background.

“That rhythm you feel, that’s our rhythm,” Maluma says in the clip for the 95-calorie beer. “It’s in everything we do. It’s in our music. It’s in our feet. It is definitely in our hearts. That rhythm of ours is always moving forward. Dreaming, creating, sharing. It’s a rhythm that never stops. And we need a beer that keep up with it.”

“Michelob Ultra: superior light beer that goes with our rhythm,” he says.

Maluma is set to perform on Tuesday’s Tonight Show. He’ll also sit down and discuss his upcoming new album, 11:11, out Friday.

RELATED: Maluma’s Rep Defends Singer After Some Fans Criticize His ‘Passionate’ Kiss with His Mother

Maluma Michelob Ultra

Want more Maluma? Well, as luck will have it, YouTube is getting ready to drop a documentary tracing his rise to fame.

MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré will see Maluma look back upon his journey — from growing up in Medellin to his career in soccer to his global chart-topping success.

It’s also expected to show how Maluma got his stage name. Born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, he built it from a sweet place — the first syllable of his immediate family’s names. Mom Marlli, dad Luis and older sister Manuela make up Maluma, the name he has conquered the Latin American world with.

“I sacrificed everything, my friends, my family…” Maluma says in the trailer, released earlier this month. “[It’s] the price I had to pay to become what I am today.”

RELATED: Meet Maluma: Everything to Know About the Sexy Colombian Superstar

Maluma started singing in 2010 at 16 and got his first hit single shortly after, leading to a record contract. Since then, he’s had a steady string of hits including “Chantaje” with fellow Colombian singer Shakira in 2016. The duo hit it off and also recorded “Clandestino,” which lit up the charts last summer. Maluma also had a hit in 2017 with Ricky Martin titled “Vente Pa’ Ca.”

The 90-minute documentary, directed by Jessy Terrero, hits YouTube on June 5.