Kourtney Kardashian, Sophia Richie and Caitlyn Jenner Attend Star-Studded Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Celebrities went rustic this weekend for some fun in the sun at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

Scott Disick‘s former and current flames — Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Sofia Richie, 20 — both turned up at the cook-off on Saturday. It is not known whether Kardashian, who spent the day with her kids and pal Larsa Pippen, and Richie ran into each other during the event, E! News reported.

Caitlyn Jenner, Kardashian’s former step-parent, took in the cook-off with her close friend Sophia Hutchins. Jenner and Hutchins were at the cook-off to support Jenner’s son Brandon Jenner as he sang.

The day before, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima attended.

A number of other celebrities also kicked off Labor Day weekend by attending the fair. Orlando Bloom, Gerard Butler and girlfriend Morgan Brown, Adam Sandler, and Simon Cowell were all seen at the cook-off, according to E! News.

Robin Thicke posted an adorable video with Julian, his son with his ex Paula Patton, on a ride. Thicke is also dad to 6-month-old Mia Love and is expecting another baby girl with girlfriend April Love Geary.

Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean tweeted a photo with his daughter Lyric Dean, writing: “Great night at the Malibu chili cook off. First carnival ride for lyric. Made daddy sick but she loved it. Lol.”

Candace Cameron Bure brought her kids Natasha and Maksim on Sunday and wrote, “No better way to spend a Sunday night than at the #MalibuChiliCookOff.”

Her Fuller House co-star Andrea Barber commented, “Shut up! You are NOT at a chili cook-off!” Cameron Bure answered, “I never want to see chili again!”

According to its website, the Malibu Chili Cook-Off counts itself as “one of Malibu’s longest traditions,” and the proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The event includes a cook-off challenge, rides, food and music.