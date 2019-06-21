Image zoom Sansho Scott for BFA

There’s a secret garden popping up in New York.

On Thursday night, St-Germain elderflower liqueur celebrated the Summer Solstice with a floral-inspired bash that welcomed stars like Maggie Gyllenhaal and Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps to the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn.

The annual VIP event kicked off the unveiling of Maison St-Germain pop-up, an immersive floral project which will be on view from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23. The installation, which was designed by the “Manscaping” masterminds behind Bravo’s Backyard Envy, transformed the industrial space into a 1,200 square foot, 12-ton meadow of rolling hills and lush flowers hanging 40 feet in the air.

While walking under curtains of living florals, the stars sipped on a selection of botanical-themed cocktails—including the night’s popular St-Germain Spritz, which was spotted in the hands of Shanina Shaik, DJ Alix Brown and more.

While the garden installation will only be around for three days, you can still get a taste of the star-studded event by mixing up one of the night’s most popular cocktails at your own summer gathering.

St-Germain Spritz Cocktail Recipe



2 cups chilled prosecco

1½ cups elderflower liqueur

2 cups chilled sparkling water or club soda

Lemon twists, for garnish

Fill 4 tall glasses with ice. To each glass, add the prosecco, followed by elderflower liqueur. Top off each glass with sparkling water. Stir gently to combine; garnish each drink with a lemon twist.

Makes: 4