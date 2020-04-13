Image zoom Disney

Disney is making sure we’re all still eating well, despite their parks being temporarily closed due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

In order to keep the magic alive in this time, Disney Parks blog has been providing fans at home with special surprises including virtual parade viewings and recipes for some of their most famous and classic theme park eats like churro bites and Pineapple Dole Whip. Now they’re dishing on the grilled three-cheese sandwich available at Toy Story Land.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“While we can’t visit Andy’s backyard right now, this recipe is just one more great way to create #DisneyMagicMoments in your own backyard (or kitchen),” said Alex Dunlap, Disney’s Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator.

The buttery and delicious snack can be found at Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the recipe is simple and easy to make. Plus, it serves four people, so the whole family can enjoy the savory fan-favorite treat while watching Disney’s Magic Happens parade.

RELATED: Disney Parks Shared Their Official Churro Recipe So You Can Make Them at Home

To make the grilled three-cheese sandwich, you’ll need to whip up batches of cream cheese spread and garlic spread. These steps require ingredients like shredded cheese, heavy cream, minced garlic, and mayonnaise.

Next, you’ll combine the spreads with slices of cheddar cheese, provolone, and artisan bread. Then heat the sandwiches over a large skillet until the cheese is melted and each side is a beautiful golden brown. Get the full recipe here.

The only thing that could make this recipe better is a warm bowl of tomato soup for all your dipping needs. Trust us when we say this combo will make your social distancing experience a thousand times better.

WATCH: Learn How to Make the Perfect Pizza Pie While Staying at Home From This Pizza Expert

RELATED: Disney Parks Shared Their Famous Dole Whip Recipe to Bring the Magic Home During Quarantine

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are closed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 crisis. The parks were originally planning to reopen at the end of March.

The company shared the announcement in a statement on their official Twitter, writing, “While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.