Amazon Shoppers Say the Magic Bullet ‘Works Better Than Full-Size Blenders’ — and It’s on Sale

In the age of coffee shops and juice bars on every corner, it's become increasingly easy to toss out $10 a day on a morning beverage. But after a few months, that cost adds up. Instead of popping out for a prepared drink, it might be worth investing in a coffee maker and blender to save a bit of money.
One inexpensive option that won't take up too much space on the counter is the Magic Bullet Blender, and right now it's just $29.99 on Amazon . The slim, 11-piece blender set includes the base blender, additional blender cups, to-go lids, blades, and a recipe box, everything you'll need to recreate your favorite smoothies and juices at home.
To use, just set up the blender with one of the blending cups, add everything from frozen fruit to vegetables and milk, then turn and tighten to operate. The powerful blender has the capability to chop, mix, blend, whip, and grind, so it can be used for more than just smoothies. When you've prepared your drink, simply rinse out the cup with some soap and water and place on the top rack of the dishwasher for an easy cleanup.
Buy It! 11-Piece Set Magic Bullet Blender, $29.99 (orig. $39.88); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers gush over this blender, with over 34,000 reviewers giving it a five-star rating. Shoppers have dubbed it "easily the best single juicer on the market" and a "great personal blender." Many say they love the blender so much, they use it every single day.
"Serious bang for the buck," one five-star shopper says. "I've been using shaker bottles for years for protein shakes and they really don't work well. I have a Vitamix, but that's seriously overkill when you just want to make a quick protein shake after a workout. This product is seriously worth every penny. Super easy to use, great form factor, well designed, easy to clean, and does exactly what I want it to do with no fuss."
"It's powerful enough to make smoothies with frozen fruit," another shopper says. "Works much better than my full-size blenders ever have and even easier to clean up after use."
Whether you're cutting back on stopping off at the juice bar, or simply want to experiment with making your own smoothies at home, shop the beloved Magic Bullet Blender for $29.99 on Amazon.