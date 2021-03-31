Amazon Shoppers Say the Magic Bullet ‘Works Better Than Full-Size Blenders’ — and It’s on Sale

To use, just set up the blender with one of the blending cups, add everything from frozen fruit to vegetables and milk, then turn and tighten to operate. The powerful blender has the capability to chop, mix, blend, whip, and grind, so it can be used for more than just smoothies. When you've prepared your drink, simply rinse out the cup with some soap and water and place on the top rack of the dishwasher for an easy cleanup.