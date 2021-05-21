"The fancy f— will never be allowed to make a reservation at one of my restaurants again. Never,” said restaurateur Keith McNally

Magazine Editor Graydon Carter Responds After Chef Bans Him from His Restaurants for No Showing

Chef Keith McNally slammed Air Mail founder and former Vanity Fair editor in chief Graydon Carter on social media after he didn't show up for a reservation at his New York City restaurant.

On Thursday, the 69-year-old restaurateur detailed the incident that took place this week at his restaurant Morandi.

McNally explained to his Instagram followers that Carter, 71, made a reservation for 12 people at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Despite preparing extra staff to work Carter's two tables and leaving them available for an hour, McNally said he didn't show up and claimed he lost customers who couldn't be seated during the busy lunch hour.

"Around 2pm Graydon Carter's assistant called to say Mr. Carter wasn't coming, but the celebrated editor had forgotten to call and cancel," McNally wrote. "By forgetting to call and cancel his party of 12, Mr. Carter had upset the equilibrium of the restaurant, and cost the servers money in tips. (And had cost Morandi money too)."

Now, the chef has publicly banned Carter from returning to his restaurants after the inconvenience he said it caused him, also claiming that he's done the same thing three times at his other restaurants in the past.

"Perhaps, being something of a social bigwig, Mr. Carter thinks he is above having to cancel restaurant reservations," he continued. "But I'll tell you one thing. The fancy f— will never be allowed to make a reservation at one of my restaurants again. Never."

Carter, who had his hand in the Waverly Inn, Monkey Bar and Beatrice Inn in New York City, has since apologized, telling PEOPLE that he will be making a donation to make it right.

"My office did forget to cancel the lunch reservation until a bit after 1:30, which is wretched and we will be making a donation today to the restaurant's tip pool to cover what the staff would have made. As a fellow restaurateur I fully understand the implications of a large party no show," Carter said in a statement to PEOPLE.

He also called the lengthy post about the incident a "deranged rant" fueled by an Air Mail article about McNally's controversial social posts about Woody Allen and Ghislaine Maxwell's right to due process.