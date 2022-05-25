Madeline Sperling's Fattoush Salad with Apricots & Pecans

"This will convert anyone who thinks salads are boring," says the executive chef at Zou Zou's restaurant in New York City. "It works great as a side dish, but it is also hearty enough to be a meal on its own with the addition of grilled chicken or shrimp"

By People Staff

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
"The cabbage won't wilt like lettuce once it is dressed, so this is a great salad for a party," adds the executive chef at Zou Zou's restaurant in New York City Make it ahead through step 3, then add the pita when you're ready to serve.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Brush pita rounds with ¼ cup of the oil, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Place pita on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Toast in preheated oven until crisp and golden, 11 to 13 minutes, flipping halfway through cook time. Remove from oven; set aside to cool.

  • While pita is toasting, whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, molasses, sumac, garlic, remaining ½ cup oil and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

  • Reserve about 1 tablespoon herbs for serving. Toss remaining herbs, cabbage, apple, jicama, apricots, pecans and onion together in a large bowl. Add ¼ cup of the sumac vinaigrette; toss to coat. Save remaining dressing for another use.

  • Spoon labneh into serving bowl, and spread into a circle; add salad to serving bowl. Break pita crisps into large jagged pieces; add to salad, and gently toss to incorporate. Drizzle with more olive oil; sprinkle with a pinch of sumac and reserved herbs.

Tips

