Madeline Sperling's Fattoush Salad with Apricots & Pecans
"This will convert anyone who thinks salads are boring," says the executive chef at Zou Zou's restaurant in New York City. "It works great as a side dish, but it is also hearty enough to be a meal on its own with the addition of grilled chicken or shrimp"
Gallery
Recipe Summary
"The cabbage won't wilt like lettuce once it is dressed, so this is a great salad for a party," adds the executive chef at Zou Zou's restaurant in New York City Make it ahead through step 3, then add the pita when you're ready to serve.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
