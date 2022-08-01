Madeline Sperling's Fattoush Salad with Apricots & Pecans
"This will convert anyone who thinks salads are boring," says the executive chef at Zou Zou’s restaurant in New York City. "It works great as a side dish, but it is also hearty enough to be a meal on its own with the addition of grilled chicken or shrimp"
Credit: Jen Causey
"The cabbage won't wilt like lettuce once it is dressed, so this is a great salad for a party," adds the executive chef at Zou Zou's restaurant in New York City Make it ahead through step 3, then add the pita when you're ready to serve.
Ingredients
- 2 (6-in.) pita rounds, split into 4 thin rounds
- ½ cup plus ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ¼ cup champagne vinegar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 2 teaspoons pomegranate molasses
- 2 teaspoons sumac, plus more for garnish
- 1 small garlic clove, grated (1 teaspoon)
- ½ cup roughly chopped or torn mixed fresh herbs (cilantro, parsley, mint and/or basil)
- 4 cups thinly sliced red cabbage
- ¾ cup matchstick-cut Honeycrisp apple (from 1 apple)
- ¾ cup matchstick-cut jicama
- ¾ cup dried apricots, cut into thin strips
- ½ cup pecans, toasted and roughly chopped
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
- ¼ cup labneh
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Brush pita rounds with ¼ cup of the oil, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Place pita on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Toast in preheated oven until crisp and golden, 11 to 13 minutes, flipping halfway through cook time. Remove from oven; set aside to cool.
- Step 2While pita is toasting, whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, molasses, sumac, garlic, remaining ½ cup oil and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.
- Step 3Reserve about 1 tablespoon herbs for serving. Toss remaining herbs, cabbage, apple, jicama, apricots, pecans and onion together in a large bowl. Add ¼ cup of the sumac vinaigrette; toss to coat. Save remaining dressing for another use.
- Step 4Spoon labneh into serving bowl, and spread into a circle; add salad to serving bowl. Break pita crisps into large jagged pieces; add to salad, and gently toss to incorporate. Drizzle with more olive oil; sprinkle with a pinch of sumac and reserved herbs.
Tips
"The cabbage won't wilt like lettuce once it is dressed, so this is a great salad for a party," says Sperling. Make it ahead through step 3, then add the pita when you're ready to serve.