Now that spring is officially here, we are in full organizing, decluttering, and cleaning mode. And if you've cleaned out kitchen drawers and tossed out some old supplies, you're likely in the market for some new essentials. Luckily, Macy's just launched limited-time specials on kitchenware — so it's the perfect time to stock up.

Macy's shoppers can take advantage of these deals until April 9, saving up to 63 percent on almost every type of kitchen item, including sharp knives, cutting boards, and utensils from fan-favorite brands like Cuisinart, Pyrex, and Hamilton Beach.

To help narrow your search, we've rounded up the best kitchen deals — and prices start at just $5. Fill up your cart right away, as items are already selling out.

Best Macy's Kitchen Limited-Time Specials

Cut, dice, and chop your way to dinner using the Cuisinart Ceramic Knife Set, designed with a color-coding system that reduces the likelihood of cross-contamination. Five knives are in the set: a chef's knife, a slicing knife, a serrated bread knife, a paring knife, and a santoku knife. Additionally, each is equipped with a matching safety guard. One reviewer who gave the set a perfect rating enthused: "They are so efficient, and I don't feel like I'm struggling to cut a thing!"

Macy's

Buy It! Cuisinart Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife 10-Piece Set, $14.99 (orig. $40); macys.com

If you find yourself reaching for weathered spoons and stained spatulas, consider replacing them with this nine-piece utensil set. It's equipped with a spoon, spoonula, spatula, turner, and slotted spoon, along with a grater, whisk, pizza wheel, and a pair of tongs. Thanks to the silicone material that can withstand high heat you can use the tools to flip, turn, scrape, or stir without worrying they will bend or melt. We guarantee you'll have everything you need within arm's reach to cook your favorite meal.

Macy's

Buy It! The Cellar 9-Piece Utensil Set, $25.49 (orig. $44); macys.com

Now is a great time to upgrade your drawer full of mismatched food storage containers with this Pyrex set that's on sale for just $32. The 12-piece set contains sturdy glass containers in multiple shapes and sizes. Pop these BPA-free storage solutions in the fridge, freezer, or microwave, and when you're done, just toss the containers and lids straight into the dishwasher. One customer who uses the containers to reheat leftovers wrote that the set "makes my life a little easier."

Macy's

Buy It! Pyrex Simply Store Glass Storage 12-Piece Set, $31.99 (orig. $46); macys.com

Grab this Hamilton Beach Mixer while it's $58 off its regular price. It's an essential kitchen appliance every household should own, and this version comes with a 4-quart stainless steel mixing bowl as well as three attachments: a dough hook, standard beater, and whisk. The appliance's seven different speeds allow you to whisk, knead, and whip everything from tamales and cakes to mashed potatoes.

Choose from five colors, such as neutrals like black and white as well as pretty pastels like aqua and rose. Cleaning the mixer is easy, too, since the bowl and attachments are dishwasher-safe. One user called it a "winner," adding, "It's a very good mixer that's sturdy and doesn't take up much space on the counter."

Macy's

Buy It! Hamilton Beach 7-Speed 4-Quart Stand Mixer, $79.99 ($137.99); macys.com

Keep scrolling to check out more deals from Macy's limited-time specials, including discounts on beloved kitchen brands like Martha Stewart and Farberware.

Macy's

Buy It! Cuisinart Soft-Grip Measuring Spoons, Set of 6, $4.99 (orig. $9); macys.com

Macy's

Buy It! Gotham Style Cast Ultra-Durable Nonstick 5-Piece Cookware Set, $42.99 (orig. $59.95); macys.com

Macy's

Buy It! Martha Stewart Collection Cutting Board 3-Piece Set, $21.24 with code SAVE (orig. $42); macys.com

Macy's

Buy It! Barmop Spring Dishtowel, Set of 4, $15.29 with code SAVE (orig. $30); macys.com

Macy's

Buy It! Farberware Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Set, $23.99 (orig. $43); macys.com

