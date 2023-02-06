Macy's Home Sale Is Packed with Under-$50 Gadgets That'll Make Your Life a Little Bit Easier in the Kitchen

We’re talking handheld choppers, slow cookers, and air fryers

By
Toni Sutton
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on February 6, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Macy's Kitchen Gadget and Tool Sale tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

From deciding what to eat and prepping all the ingredients, to actually getting dinner on the table in time, there's a lot that goes into cooking. Thankfully, there are gadgets and tools that can help you whip up any dish with ease, no matter your skill level. If you're in the market for some kitchen helpers like handheld choppers, immersion blenders, and air fryers then you'll want to check out Macy's Home Sale that's going on right now.

You can save up to 64 percent off many kitchen items by adding the promo code HOME at checkout. To help narrow your search, we've rounded up our favorite kitchen tools and gadgets that can cut down the time you spend in the kitchen, starting at just $3. You may want to fill up your virtual cart right away because this sale ends on February 14, and many items are already selling out.

Kitchen Tools on Sale at Macy's

The Cuisinart Handheld Chopper will have you chopping, dicing, and mincing in seconds thanks to its push-down blade. It's made from durable stainless steel, comes with a base that can hold your prepped ingredients, and can be used with or without a butcher block. The time-saver is dishwasher safe, making cleaning a breeze, and with its sleek shape, it will hardly take up space in your kitchen.

"Makes preparation so much better," one five-star reviewer shared. "[It only takes a] few minutes for an onion to go from [the] cabinet to [the] frying pan with no tears."

CUISINART Handheld Chopper
Macys

Buy It! Cuisinart Handheld Chopper, $19.99 with code HOME (orig. $42); macys.com

A pressure cooker is another valuable tool to add to your kitchen arsenal. This T-Fal pot comes with a valve to control steam, which cuts down on cooking time — whether it's homemade pasta sauce, or vegetable-packed soups, stews, bone broth, or stock. Plus, it's a whopping $64 off!

One shopper who uses the pressure daily wrote that it makes beef soft "in 15 minutes" and cooks veggies in "six to eight minutes."

T-FAL Secure Aluminum 6-Qt. Stovetop Pressure Cooker
Macys

Buy It! T-Fal Secure Aluminum 6-Quart Stovetop Pressure Cooker, $35.99 with code HOME (orig. $99.99); macys.com

Whether you're cooking dinner or making bread, a versatile bowl scraper makes for the best little kitchen helper. Portion a mass of dough or divide logs of gnocchi with the flat side. And the curved edge allows you to scrape that last little bit of food out of the pan or a bowl.

"This is a kitchen must-have. [It] ensures that you get every piece of flavor when cooking and all of your batter into the dish when baking," wrote one happy customer.

MARTHA STEWART COLLECTION Bowl Scraper, Created for Macy's
Macys

Buy It! Martha Stewart Collection Bowl Scraper, $2.39 with code HOME (orig. $5); macys.com

Slow cookers are a kitchen essential for more convenient meal prep, not to mention tender, flavorful food. This Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker has a 7-quart capacity and is easy to use. Just add your ingredients, choose between three temperature settings (high, low, and warm), and walk away — there's no stirring required to create a hot dinner your whole family will enjoy. While the slow cooker is compact, it's still large enough for a 4-pound chicken or a 2-pound beef roast.

HAMILTON BEACH 4-Qt. Oval Slow Cooker
Macys

Buy It! Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Oval Slow Cooker, $35.99 with code HOME (orig. $49.99); macys.com

Keep scrolling to check out more deals from Macy's Home Sale, including discounts on beloved kitchen brands like Black + Decker and Cuisinart.

BLACK & DECKER RC516 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer
Macys

Buy It! Black + Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker, $31.49 with code HOME (orig. $58.99); macys.com

Martha Stewart Digital Insert Thermometer
Macys

Buy It! Martha Stewart Collection Digital Insert Thermometer, $15.99 with code HOME (orig. $29); macys.com

CUISINART 5-Qt. Salad Spinner
Macys

Buy It! Cuisinart 5-Quart Salad Spinner, $15.99 with code HOME (orig. $33); macys.com

BELLA 2 Quart Electric Air Fryer
Macys

Buy It! Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer, $40.49 with code HOME (orig. $64.99); macys.com

MARTHA STEWART COLLECTION Small Cookie Scoop, Created for Macy's
Macys

Buy It! Martha Stewart Collection Small Cookie Scoop, $14.39 with code HOME (orig. $27); macys.com

Betty Crocker Hand Blender Beaker with Lid
Macy's

Buy It! Betty Crocker Hand Blender Beaker with Lid, $43.19 with code HOME (orig. $59.99); macys.com

