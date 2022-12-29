Don't Wait! Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 75% Off at Macy's After-Christmas Sale Right Now

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to use up all those gift cards and take advantage of all the after-Christmas sales. And if you're in the market for updated kitchen essentials like knives, pots, and pans, then you'll want to check out Macy's After-Christmas Sale that's going on right now.

Macy's shoppers can take advantage of most of these deals until January 2, saving up to 75 percent on almost every type of kitchen item you could need. To help narrow your search, we've rounded up our favorite kitchen necessities with prices starting at just $15. You may want to fill up your virtual cart right away, as many items are already selling out.

10 Can't-Miss Kitchen Essentials at Macy's After-Christmas Sale

A high-quality set of knives is essential in the kitchen. Slice, dice, and chop easily using the Cuisinart Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife 10-Piece Set with a built-in color-coding system to prevent cross-contamination when slicing ingredients. The set includes five knives: a chef knife, a serrated bread knife, a slicing knife, a santoku knife, and a paring knife. Additionally, each comes with a matching safety guard. "They are so efficient, and I don't feel like I'm struggling to cut a thing!" wrote one five-star reviewer.

Buy It! Cuisinart Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife 10-Piece Set, $14.99 (orig. $40); macys.com

Get your kitchen off to a fantastic start in the new year with this stainless steel 13-piece cookware set from Tools of the Trade. While the utensils, pots, and pans aren't flashy, they're designed to be durable and lightweight; plus, the set is a whopping $90 off right now. It comes with a 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5-quart stockpot, and an 8-inch frying pan, along with a steamer, large serving spoons, and a spatula. One shopper noted, "I've had these pans for years, and they have held up," and another stated, "they're easy to clean."

Buy It! Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set, $29.99 (orig. $119.99); macys.com

Instead of wasting your good dishware on leftovers, use this Pyrex Food Storage Container 22-Piece Set that contains sturdy glass containers in multiple shapes and sizes to keep your food fresh. You can pop them in the fridge, freezer, or microwave and even use them for meal prep throughout the week. "I absolutely love them," says a shopper who replaced most of their plastic storage containers with these. All containers and lids are dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

Buy It! Pyrex Food Storage Container 22-Piece Set, $52.99 (orig. $76); macys.com

It's easy to forget about replacing old cutting boards, but you don't want to wait until yours is warped and splintered. The Martha Stewart Collection Cutting Boards Set, made from strong and durable bamboo that absorbs very little moisture, which means it's more resistant to bacteria, is a perfect substitute. These cutting boards are a great addition to any kitchen as they cover a wide range of food preparation, cutting, and serving needs.

Buy It! Martha Stewart Collection Cutting Boards, Set of 3, $21.24 with code JOY (orig. $42); macys.com

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our hand-picked deals from Macy's after-Christmas sale, including more discounts on beloved kitchen brands like Cuisinart and KitchenAid.

Buy It! Cuisinart Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, Set of 4, 14.99 with code JOY (orig. $32); macys.com

Buy It! Tools Of The Trade Cutlery 15-Piece Set, $35.69 with code JOY (orig. $69.99); macys.com

Buy It! Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set with Assorted Lids, $31.99, (orig. $46); macys.com

Buy It! Martha Stewart 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $59.99 (orig. $199.99); macys.com

Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $349.99 (orig. $449.95); macys.com

Buy It! Tools of The Trade Roast, Bake, and Feast 4-Piece Pan Set, $16.99 (orig. $49.99); macys.com

