Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Trying to Make Cinnamon Rolls for Megan Fox: 'This Is So Bad'

The musician said he's recently taken up cooking for his fiancée

By
Published on December 8, 2022 02:43 PM
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly is quite the pastry chef.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the singer, 32, said he recently started cooking for fiancée Megan Fox, 36, and detailed the latest treat he made for her.

"She really wanted cinnamon rolls," Kelly told Kimmel, and then wondered aloud if they were called "cinnamon buns" or "cinnamon rolls."

He continued: "So I got the recipe down. I went to the store, got all the ingredients and I'm making this huge commitment of cinnamon rolls. Then I get to the point in the instructions to put them on a baking sheet, and we just moved into this new house, and I didn't get baking sheets or, like, staplers, or other things that you just don't think about."

Kimmel interrupted the story. "You don't need staplers for cinnamon rolls," he said, laughing. "Something has gone wrong in the recipe."

During Kelly's hilarious tale, he revealed that he has a famous neighbor, who he ultimately enlisted for help.

"I should just hit Michael B. Jordan up and just ask for a baking sheet," the star said. When he called PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, he said he was on a movie set, but he'd gladly lend him the bakeware and have someone let the singer in.

When it came time to present Fox with the "gluten-free" and "coconut-free" cinnamon rolls, Kelly recalled her reaction.

"She eats the cinnamon roll, and says, 'Wow, these are really good,'" Kelly recounted. A tough self-critic, Kelly had a different review of his bake. "I eat the cinnamon roll, I go, 'This is so bad.'"

He was so ashamed he ended up throwing away the rest of the batch, even though he said Fox enjoyed them. Kelly concluded the hilarious story by saying the actress is "still upset" he tossed the treats. "I think that's a sign that you made some really good cinnamon rolls," Kimmel joked.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker "Machine Gun Kelly" attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

This isn't the first time that the couple's tastes haven't aligned.

In a radio interview on 104.3 The Shark in 2020, he spoke about his then-girlfriend's favorite foods.

When asked about what the couple would get as a late-night treat, Kelly revealed that his go-to meal differs a bit from the Transformer star's routine order.

"She's probably ordering sushi," he said. "She eats super-healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu."

"My menu's like, Shake Shack, cheeseburger," he said with a laugh.

