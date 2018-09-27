Yes, You Can Now Buy Mac and Cheese Flavored Candy Canes

‘Tis the season for weird candy cane flavors!

Seattle-based novelty store Archie McPhee is now selling candy canes that have been designed to conjure up memories of everyone’s favorite childhood meal. But they don’t taste like just any old kind of mac and cheese. Nope, these are instant mac and cheese-flavored.

The candies are striped yellow and white to look somewhat traditional, and they’re 5.25 inches tall.

“It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food!” the website description reads. “Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?”

Food blogger Junk Food Mom reviewed the bizarre sweet on Instagram, declaring, “This one isn’t bad! Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable.”

Some other strange flavors in the store’s candy cane selection include: pickle, clams, rotisserie chicken (which Junk Food Mom called “an experience”) and bacon.

Archie McPhee has been around for more than 30 years and has a reputation for “bringing strange and amazing things to the world … the kinds of impractical items that make life better.”

You can purchase the mac and cheese candy canes (or any of the other flavors) online. They come in sets of six for $5.95.