The owner of Lynn’s Hula Hut in Montauk, N.Y. and author of Tiki with a Twist blends up three “amazingly refreshing” frozen cocktails

Lynn Calvo’s Fruity Wine Slushies

Red Wine Crush

Pour 6 ounces pinot noir into an ice-cube tray; freeze until firm, about 2 hours. Place wine cubes, 1 cup ice, 2 ounces spiced rum and ¾ cup pineapple chunks in a high-powered blender; process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Pour into 2 glasses. Garnish with pineapple wedges. Serves: 2

White Wine Slush

Pour 6 ounces sauvignon blanc into an ice-cube tray; freeze until firm, about 2 hours. Place wine cubes, 1 cup ice, 2 ounces elderflower liqueur (such as St-Germain), 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 6 peeled cucumber slices in a high-powered blender; process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Pour into 2 glasses. Garnish with cucumber slices. Serves: 2

Rosé Frosé

Pour 6 ounces rosé into an ice-cube tray; freeze until firm, about 2 hours. Place wine cubes, 1 cup ice, 2 ounces apricot brandy, 1 sliced fresh apricot and 6 raspberries in a high-powered blender; process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Pour into 2 glasses. Garnish each drink with a skewer of 1 apricot slice, 1 raspberry and 1 basil leaf. Serves: 2

Calvo will release her line of Hula Hut Spirits this fall.