Lupita Nyong'o Shares Video Food Diary from Her Vacation in Italy — Watch Her 'Pasta Dance'

Lupita Nyong'o ate her way through Italy.

The Black Panther star, 39, shared some of her favorite food moments from her getaway via a candid Instagram reel on Thursday called "What I ate in Sicily."

She kicked things off with a clip of herself taking a bite of spaghetti carbonara before indulging in a hearty granita sandwich.

Charcuterie and wine were also on the menu for the Oscar-winning actress as she tipped her glass for the camera.

Risotto, chicken milanese, and almond brittle were also cuisine Nyong'o decided to partake in during her vacation.

Gelato appeared to be a must-have, but it was another bowl of pasta that garnered its own dance from the star.

Nyong'o kept things balanced with a cocktail and fruit on the beach, a "salad extravaganza" and homemade sausage.

She wrapped her video with yet another bowl of pasta.

"I'm getting hungry watching this all over again 🇮🇹 #italianfood," she captioned the post.

The actress isn't one to hide her love of pasta.

Last month, she shared a side-by-side snap wearing a leopard-print bikini by the pool in Italy. In one photo, she jokingly holds her belly as if it's a baby bump, giving a shoutout to pasta.

"From Summer Body 🏋🏿 to Pasta Body 🍝 in one week! I love them both! 🇮🇹," she wrote, adding the hashtags #EnjoyYourBody and #BodyBonding.

She's also not afraid to venture out and try new things — even insects.

In another recent Instagram video, she tries ants for the first time.

"It's ants," she says in the clip, showing her food to the camera. "It's really good, it's not even crunchy or anything."

Nyong'o captioned the post, "You can call me Ant-Woman!!" adding the hashtags #Marvel, #Ants and #Foodie.

In the comments, her Us costar Winston Duke poked fun at her culinary adventure, writing, "What is u doin baybeh…what you eating ants fohhh?!! This is ant-agonizing me…I'm feeling antsy…what would yo aunt say…my antena is going crazyyy…😂."