Lululemon Is Getting Into the Restaurant Business with New In-Store Cafe and Bar

Let’s be real: Sometimes, shopping can feel like a physically-draining sport. But if you’re shopping at lululemon‘s flagship store in Chicago, you can now refuel without even having to check out.

The popular athleisure brand has announced that their new 20,000 square foot experiential store—which opened to the public on Thursday—comes complete with a mini-restaurant, located centrally in the store. Aptly named Fuel Space, the food and beverage concept offers both seated and on-the-go meals with a variety of options “designed to nourish your body and your soul,” according to a press release.

The company partnered with registered dietician Mia Zarlengo to create the menu filled with breakfast, lunch and dinner options, along with a full coffee bar, beer and wine (Yes, sometimes you need a drink to nourish your soul!). A full range of options are available for those with dietary restrictions as well, catering to customers who are gluten-free, paleo, on the keto diet, Whole 30 and more.

With a focus on “intuitive nutrition” and foods “to help fuel your sweatlife,” as per the press release, all the ingredients used in-restaurant are sourced from local Chicago purveyors.

Example menu items include meals like the Smoked Carrot Hummus Salad with carrots, asparagus, smoked carrot hummus, garbanzo beans, mixed greens and Greek yogurt dressing; and the Chia Bowl with almond milk, lemon zest, almonds, pecans, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, coconut chips, dried apricots and mint; as well as drinks like the I’m Coco-Nuts for You smoothie made up of a blend of pineapple, MCT oil, coconut milk, ginger juice, aloe vera, kaffir lime leaves and banana.

Sadly, the only Fuel Space currently in existence is the one in the new experiential store, so you’ll have to make a trip to the location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood if you want a taste of their wares.