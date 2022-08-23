Luke Bryan Drops Limited-Edition Popcorn He Helped Harvest on His Farm: 'My Favorite Snack'

Luke Bryan's Boldly Grown Popcorn offers both sweet and savory options

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 04:08 PM

Farmer Luke is at it again!

Luke Bryan just launched his first limited-edition popcorn brand in partnership with Fendt, an agricultural machinery company. Made with the help of Tennessee-based Merritt Pop Co., Boldly Grown Popcorn shares roots with a place close to the country singer's heart.

"My favorite snack, grown on my farm," Bryan says of the popcorn in the above clip.

In the video, he plays the guitar in front of his Fendt tractor as he details how the snack idea came to be. "We planted, waited, harvested and popped," he says.

Available in bold butter and chart toppin' churro, Bryan's popcorn options fit any craving be it sweet or savory.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/luke-bryan/" data-inlink="true">Luke Bryan</a> Fendt popcorn
Fendt

"I've sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with Fendt to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special," Bryan said in a release.

Starting on Thursday, snack-lovers can snag a bag for $5 plus shipping on the Boldly Grown Goods website. Bryan's passion project will also benefit budding leaders. When the limited supply of Boldly Grown Popcorn sells out, Fendt will donate $25,000 to the National FFA Organization, which helps jumpstart members for leadership and careers in the agriculture industry.

In April, the "Drink a Beer" singer spoke with Ty Bentli on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show to discuss his upbringing in Georgia, his annual Farm tour and why Bryan's agricultural skills are superior to those of Blake Shelton.

At one point, Bentli addressed the ongoing field feud between Bryan and Shelton who each believe themselves to be the better farmer.

"He's pretend farming," Bryan said of Shelton, after the host asked what The Voice coach does "down there" on his Oklahoma ranch.

"I mean, he's just putting out like wild grasses — stuff that literally will grow on Mars," Bryan added. "I'm actually planting stuff that human beings can enjoy. I'm not feeding a bunch of rabbits and moles and stuff. Blake's farming earthworms and stuff."

Bryan had an unexpectedly plentiful harvest from his own Tennessee fields in 2020. "Little tip for you guys — never get bored during a pandemic and plant four acres of sweet corn," he joked in an Instagram video that went viral at the time. He told Bentli it brought him back to long days working at his father's peanut mill in Georgia in his early 20s.

Related Articles
Blake shelton, Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Jokes He's a Better Farmer Than Blake Shelton: 'He's Pretend Farming'
Wendy's homestyle fries
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Brings a Finnish Canned Cocktail to the U.S. — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Kylie Jenner and Stormi at Harrods
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. ?? I’ll wait…
Blake Lively Starts Birthday Celebrations Early at Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Absolute Cutest Photos
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Vince Gill (L) and Luke Bryan perform durring All For The Hall at the Bridgestone Arena on April 12, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Luke Bryan Shares Sweet Story About Meeting His 'First Country Music Celebrity' Vince Gill
Dancing with The Stars Jenna Johnson in a stunning red jumpsuit and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Calls Out Fans Fighting at His Concert, Jokes It's Not a 'Limp Bizkit' Show
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week