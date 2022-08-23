Luke Bryan Drops Limited-Edition Popcorn He Helped Harvest on His Farm: 'My Favorite Snack'

Farmer Luke is at it again!

Luke Bryan just launched his first limited-edition popcorn brand in partnership with Fendt, an agricultural machinery company. Made with the help of Tennessee-based Merritt Pop Co., Boldly Grown Popcorn shares roots with a place close to the country singer's heart.

"My favorite snack, grown on my farm," Bryan says of the popcorn in the above clip.

In the video, he plays the guitar in front of his Fendt tractor as he details how the snack idea came to be. "We planted, waited, harvested and popped," he says.

Available in bold butter and chart toppin' churro, Bryan's popcorn options fit any craving be it sweet or savory.

Fendt

"I've sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with Fendt to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special," Bryan said in a release.

Starting on Thursday, snack-lovers can snag a bag for $5 plus shipping on the Boldly Grown Goods website. Bryan's passion project will also benefit budding leaders. When the limited supply of Boldly Grown Popcorn sells out, Fendt will donate $25,000 to the National FFA Organization, which helps jumpstart members for leadership and careers in the agriculture industry.

In April, the "Drink a Beer" singer spoke with Ty Bentli on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show to discuss his upbringing in Georgia, his annual Farm tour and why Bryan's agricultural skills are superior to those of Blake Shelton.

At one point, Bentli addressed the ongoing field feud between Bryan and Shelton who each believe themselves to be the better farmer.

"He's pretend farming," Bryan said of Shelton, after the host asked what The Voice coach does "down there" on his Oklahoma ranch.

"I mean, he's just putting out like wild grasses — stuff that literally will grow on Mars," Bryan added. "I'm actually planting stuff that human beings can enjoy. I'm not feeding a bunch of rabbits and moles and stuff. Blake's farming earthworms and stuff."

Bryan had an unexpectedly plentiful harvest from his own Tennessee fields in 2020. "Little tip for you guys — never get bored during a pandemic and plant four acres of sweet corn," he joked in an Instagram video that went viral at the time. He told Bentli it brought him back to long days working at his father's peanut mill in Georgia in his early 20s.