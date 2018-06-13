“You can’t go wrong” with this twist on the famous dessert made at Wimbledon’s All-England Club, says the chef and owner of Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Ludo Lefebvre’s Strawberries & Chantilly Cream

1 lb. fresh strawberries, hulled

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

¾ cup heavy cream

⅓ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 Tbsp. strawberry flavored hard-popping candy (such as Pop Rocks)

1. Cut smaller strawberries in half lengthwise; cut larger strawberries into quarters lengthwise. Toss together strawberries and granulated sugar in a medium bowl until coated. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

2. Beat cream, powdered sugar and vanilla with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

3. Divide strawberries with accumulated juices evenly among 6 bowls. Top each bowl with a large dollop of whipped cream. Sprinkle bowls evenly with candy. Serve immediately.

Serves: 6

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

