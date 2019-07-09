Ludo Lefebvre’s daughter Rêve is spreading a message about drunk driving so that others can avoid a tragic loss like the one their family experienced in February.

The Michelin-starred chef‘s mother-in-law Peggy Stewart Braun, 73, was killed by a drunk driver in Golden, Colo. late at night on Feb. 22. The driver, William Randolph Lenox, had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .136 and had smoked marijuana earlier that day, according to a report released by the city’s District Attorney. Peggy’s husband Bill, and two other family members also in the car, suffered serious injuries including broken ribs and a broken vertebrae.

At the time of Lenox’s sentencing on July 2, Rêve, 8, presented a powerful PSA she had recorded for the judge. It includes a message about drunk driving, and a song she wrote for her “Nana.”

Image zoom From left: William “Bill” Braun, Peggy Stewart Braun, Krissy Lefebvre, Luca Lefebvre, Rêve Lefebvre, and Ludo Lefebvre. Courtesy Krissy Lefebvre

“Over 29 people a day die from drunk driving. You do the math, that’s too many,” she says in the video above. “One of those persons was my grandmother and I miss her very much.”

The song, which was recorded with the help of Vertical Horizon’s Matt Scannell, continues along with photos of their family and statistics about drunk driving deaths. “You were too young to die,” Rêve sings. “I am too young to lose someone like you.”

Image zoom Ludo Lefebvre with his daughter Rêve, son Luca, and wife Krissy. Krissy Lefebvre/Instagram

Lenox pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts related to the crash and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Lefebvre’s wife Krissy — who is also mom to Rêve’s twin Luca — tells PEOPLE that when they played her daughter’s PSA in the court room, there was not a “dry eye in the house.”

“The judge later stated that in her many years on the bench, she had never seen anything like Rêve’s message,” Krissy said in a statement. “Rêve hopes and we all hope that hearing what drinking and driving can do from the mouth of a child will really make people think before they drink.”

Krissy adds that while the past four months after losing her stepmom, or “bonus mom” as she affectionately called her, have been filled with grief, creating the video also gave them a chance to heal.

“It was both heart wrenching (you can hear me crying on the videos when I was recording) and healing,” she says. “The power of [Rêve’s] words was so strong. She was saying/singing exactly what the entire family was feeling.”