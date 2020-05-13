Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Whatever I told you to do," Lucy Hale said, "do the opposite."

Lucy Hale Hilariously Reveals Banana Bread 'Baking Fail' in Quarantine: 'What Did I Do?'

Lucy Hale is hilariously poking fun at herself after she experienced a "baking fail."

In a video shared by W magazine, the Pretty Little Liars star, 30, documents herself trying to make her own version of banana bread while social distancing at home.

In the beginning of the clip, Hale — who is seen holding her dog Elvis — shares that she will be baking what she calls quarantine banana bread, a recipe she found on Pinterest.

However, before she begins, Hale reveals "I'm actually going to add a few little things to the banana bread, which will make it not low-carb and not keto friendly."

The process initially seems to go quite seamlessly as Hale adds the usual ingredients: eggs, a lot of sugar, flour, baking powder and of course bananas.

After combining the mixture, Hale tastes the batter and laughs as she shares. "I think I might have put a little too much sugar." (The actress poured exactly one cup of sugar to the mix.)

"We'll see, it's too early!" Hale assures viewers before unveiling her surprise ingredients — almond butter and chocolate chips.

"Take your pre-greased pan and your mixture," Hale instructs, adding that "this is an experiment."

"I'm only going to pour about half of the mixture in and then I'm going to my weird thing. I love peanut butter. This isn't peanut butter — this is almond butter and chocolate chips and what I'm going to try to do is a layer of almond butter in the middle of the banana bread with some chocolate chips," Hale shares.

Hale quickly realizes almond butter is a bit thicker than peanut butter and doesn't spread as easily.

"You know what, screw it. I'm just going to do clumps of almond butter in different areas. I have no idea what I'm doing right now. You can see it's not very pretty," Hale says, before sprinkling in some dark chocolate chips.

She then pours in the rest of the banana bread mixture into the pan before placing the dish in the oven.

Moments later, Hale reveals she took a 20 minute "cat nap" and is back to check on her bread.

When she opens the oven, she gasps after seeing the bread is already browning.

"Oh my gosh! This isn't going to last for 60 minutes!" Hale says.

Hale later shares that she believes her bread turned brown so easily because her oven is newer and bakes faster.

She checks on the bread again at the 30 minute mark and shares that the mixture is still a bit too gooey to be done.

However, the edges of the banana bread start to burn, so Hale decides to take it out completely.

After letting the bread cool for about an hour, Hale is met with another surprise.

"I have no words for what I just walked into. It's a fail. This is a baking fail," Hale says of the bread, showing the center of the treat completely caved in.

"What the hell is that! What did I do! I clearly didn't bake it long enough. So whatever I told you to do in the video... do the opposite," Hale says.

When the actress goes to slice the bread, it completely crumbles into an uncooked mess onto her plate.

"I couldn't even make this up if I tried," Hale says. "It looks like applesauce."

Despite the hiccups, Hale reveals it tastes pretty good.

While Hale may not have excelled with this particular experiment in the kitchen, she is however, thriving in other aspects of her career.

The Katy Keene star has become the latest celebrity spokeswoman for Almay, a brand she "grew up with," Hate told PEOPLE exclusively.

“The eye makeup remover pads and makeup eraser sticks, I remember loving those, and always having them in my kit.”