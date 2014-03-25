Sometimes we spot a food idea that’s so clever we’re a little mad we didn’t think of it first.

Image zoom

Sometimes we spot a food idea that’s so clever, we’re a little mad we didn’t think of it first.

Such is the case with this tasty, easy snack that Lucy Hale posted on Instagram:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Frozen Greek yogurt covered blueberries. Try it and life is forever changed,” the Pretty Little Liars actress wrote.

This embed is invalid

Life-changing? That’s an endorsement you don’t ignore — so we tracked down how to make these bite-size balls. Blogger Corey Valley at Family Fresh Meals shares her recipe.

Using a toothpick, Valley swirls each blueberry individually in the yogurt so it’s fully coated, then places each on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Pop the baking sheet in the freezer for about an hour and the berries are ready to eat!

Valley typically uses blueberry Greek yogurt for a double burst of berry flavor, but as she writes on her blog, “I’ve also used honey, vanilla and strawberry [yogurt]. All are delish!”

Keep a stash of these little guys in the freezer for days when you’re too busy to make breakfast or need something sweet after dinner. One pop and you can’t stop? With these, that’s a-okay.

—Lexi Dwyer