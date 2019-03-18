Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Boxes Are Back After 2 Years—But You'll Need Some Luck to Grab One

If you’re one of the many to think that the best part of Lucky Charms are the marshmallow pieces floating around between the crispy cereal, we’ve got some good news.

Lucky Charms’ Marshmallow Only boxes are back again for a limited time—if you’re lucky enough to score one. The special edition cereal is part of a promotion first launched in 2015 when the company gave out 10 boxes and then again in 2017 with 10,000 boxes.

The Marshmallow Only promotion gives marshmallow lovers the chance to win their very own limited-edition boxes of Marshmallow Only Lucky Charms. After being greeted with enormous enthusiasm the first two times around—and even gifting one to marshmallow fan Kylie Jenner—the campaign is finally back, and this year General Mills will be giving away a jaw-dropping 15,000 boxes. The best part about this year’s campaign? The marshmallows are shaped like unicorns and rainbows. Let us be the first to tell you, they are adorable.

“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows,” Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at General Mills, said in a press release. “Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!”

So how do you get your paws on one of the special boxes? It’s easy, really—just eat Lucky Charms! Simply look for specially-marked Lucky Charms promotion boxes at retail stores nationwide, which will be on shelves now through summer 2019, and enter the code found on the inside panel at MarshmallowOnly.com.

Lucky winners will have a Marshmallow Only box shipped directly to their door, and will score membership into the elite “Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Club”—a prestigious institution if we ever heard one.

With 15,000 enchanted boxes ready to be sent out, your chances of winning one really aren’t too shabby. Now quit reading and get eating.