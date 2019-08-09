You Can Now Buy Bags of Oversized Lucky Charms Marshmallows Because Dreams Do Come True

Image zoom Lucky Charms

Had a rough week? We’ve got news that’s sure to make life a little sweeter.

General Mills has teamed up with Jet-Puffed to transform the mini clovers, hearts, moons and stars in Lucky Charms cereal into oversized marshmallows for your snacking, baking and roasting pleasure. The best part is the new Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows are not limited-time-only — these bad boys are here to stay.

According to a press release, the marshmallows are bigger and puffier than those you’ll find in the cereal, but still have the same iconic taste. The green clovers, pink hearts, blue moons and yellow stars are infused with vanilla flavoring and plenty of sugar.

Selling for $1.50 for a 7 oz. bag, the sweet treats have already started hitting shelves in select markets. A representative from Lucky Charms assures they will be available for purchase nationwide by September as a permanent addition to Jet-Puffed’s line-up, and you can find a retailer closest to you here.

We’re sure this news will thrill the numerous celebrities who have confessed that they always pick the marshmallows out of their Lucky Charms cereal, including Kylie Jenner, Blake Shelton, Jessie Pitts and more.

The last time fans were able to get marshmallow-only Lucky Charms was this past March, when General Mills put on their Lucky Charms’ Marshmallow Only boxes promotion for the third time. They gave away a jaw-dropping 15,000 boxes to those who found a winning code on specially marked boxes, and the marshmallows were shaped like unicorns and rainbows.