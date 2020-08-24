Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows will be available for a limited time

Lucky Charms Is Selling Pouches of Their 'Magical Marshmallows' at Grocery Stores Nationwide

They’re magically delicious — and coming to a store near you!

Lucky Charms is releasing a brand new product for everyone who thinks that the mini clovers, hearts, moons and stars are the best part of the beloved cereal.

For the first time ever, marshmallow lovers will be able to get their hands on a pouch of Just Magical Marshmallows — which will be available for purchase in select stores around the country, but only for a limited time.

To celebrate the tasty release, Lucky Charms has something else pretty magical up its sleeve.

On Sept. 1, Lucky Charms will be surprising fans in New York City with a “spectacular in the sky," according to a press release.

The exciting new release comes after Lucky Charms launched a campaign to help ensure that their marshmallows were more magical than ever.

Despite all the love from fans over the years, earlier this month the marshmallow charms were mysteriously "losing their magic," so Lucky Charms turned to fans for some much-needed help.

Tamera Mowry-Housley even got in on the action, as she and her children — daughter Ariah Talea, 5, and son Aden John Tanner, 7½ — came together to sing Lucky the Leprechaun's song.

“Couldn’t we all use a little more fun and magic right now,” she wrote alongside an adorable family sing-a-long video.

“Lucky Charms is the only magical marshmallow cereal and I’m so excited to see that families across the country helped bring the magic back,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms, according to Business Wire.

“To thank our fans for helping us restore this magic, we’re celebrating the launch of the Just Magical Marshmallows with a spectacle that embodies the magic of Lucky Charms,” Murray added.