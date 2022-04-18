Lucky Charms Is Being Investigated After Thousands Report Getting Sick from the Cereal
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that they are investigating reports that consumers became sick after eating Lucky Charms cereal.
Consumers posted about their gastrointestinal issues after eating the General Mills cereal on iwaspoisoned.com, a site where customers can share reports of food safety issues. More than 3,000 people said they fell ill, alleging bouts of diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting.
According to a tweet from the consumer reporting site, there are reports from all across the U.S.
Thousands of consumers complained of issues after eating the cereal, but the company said it has not found evidence of a link.
"Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously," the official Lucky Charms Twitter shared in a message about the investigations. "Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms."
The Twitter account also advises consumers who got sick to send them a message to gather more information.
A representative for General Mills did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
So far, neither the FDA nor General Mills has issued a recall for the cereal.