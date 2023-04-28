Lucky Charms Brings Back Pouches of 'Just Magical Marshmallows'

The fan-favorite treats were first introduced in 2020

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 03:22 PM
Photo: Lucky Charms

Even Lucky Charms knows everyone's favorite part about the cereal is the marshmallows!

On Wednesday, the brand announced the return of their Just Magical Marshmallows. Lucky Charms enthusiasts can enjoy the snackable bites sans cereal pieces for a limited time, starting the end of April through early May.

At $5 each, the packets are not only resealable, but they also come to retailer shelves decked out in eight different designs inspired by the magical marshmallows — hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows and red balloons.

The cereal giant first introduced the bite sized treats in 2020 with a different package design that featured a green background.

lucky-charms.jpg
Getty.

During the initial launch, fans shared their excitement on social media. One user said "It's about time," while another wrote, "Dreams do come true!"

In 2022, General Mills dropped a limited-edition cereal that combined two of its most popular flavors: Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The hybrid breakfast treat featured "the delicious taste of Lucky's magical marshmallow charms and frosted oats alongside Cinnadusted squares in every spoonful," the brand said in a release at the time.

It's not the first time they've played with merging some of their cereals into one. The brand has a line of "Remix" flavors, combining things like Cinnamon Toast Crunch bits with Vanilla Chex and crunchy churros bits, or Golden Grahams pieces with Cocoa Puffs cereal and marshmallows.

