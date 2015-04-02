This New Move Will Change the Way You Do Squats Forever

Image zoom

As a former U.S. Marine, Erin Oprea is dedicated to fitness. Now a Nashville-based personal trainer with clients like Carrie Underwood, she uses her expertise to help those with busy lives stay fit.



Spring is here so it’s time to really get your heart pumping and those legs toned (which you can also do with the Thigh Trimmer and Chops exercises) because the sun is shining and that beach trip is coming up fast. Unless you’re somewhere like New York, where spring is rung in with some fresh snow.

Either way, everyone needs a new twist on a classic cardio move like this Sumo Squat and Jumps with Air Taps. Plus, when you’re searching for those hard to reach Easter eggs this weekend, you’ll have the technique down pat.

Try and mix this new jump into your routine at least 4 times during a workout in between your weighted, fun stuff. Two to three times a week will get you that much closer to your goal and if your goal is to find more eggs, you better do this right now. Don’t wait, hop…hop…hop!

Sumo Squat and Jumps with Air Taps



Image zoom

1. With toes facing outward at 45 degrees and wider then your shoulders, go down into a sumo squat making sure your bottom is sticking out behind you and your weight is on your heels.

2. Drive upward and tap your feet together in the air.

3. Land with your legs back out in a sumo squat to repeat the maneuver.

4. Continue for 30-45 seconds each set.