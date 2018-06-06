These 100-Calorie Boozy Popsicles Are Back at Costco for Summer

Your summer just got a bit boozier.

Slim Chiller‘s boozy ice pops “Skinny Freezers,” which contain only 100 calories and 8 percent alcohol per pop, are back in stock at Costco to the delight of many, Delish reports.

The alcoholic frozen treats come in four flavors, Lemon Drop, Appletini, Cosmopolitan, and Watermelon Lemonade, and are intended help you kick back with a cold drink, guilt-free, Slim Chiller’s creator Phil Hurley tells PEOPLE.

Hurley says he originally created the pops because he always used to love daiquiris, margaritas and vodka martinis, but didn’t love the way they made him feel.

“Even after just a few fruit margaritas, I always happened to notice my bellybutton inching further away from your spine, and my pants starting looking like leggings,” he says. “My primary goal was not to eliminate the sugar, but lower it to a point where you could still enjoy your cocktail, but with a lot less guilt.”

Each pop is made with “premium 8-times distilled, charcoal filtered vodka,” according to the company’s website. Currently, they are available in BevMo stores, participating local liquor stores in California, and in select Costco stores across California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. If you don’t live in any of these locations, you can also order these boozy treats online at Hi-Time wine in 12-packs or individually.

Once news hit that the Skinny Freezers were back on shelves, social media users were quick to express their excitement, with one man admitting they were going to ruin his summer diet plans to try out the popular ketogenic diet.

Oh Boy! And you thought Tide Pods caused havoc 😎 Costco's 100-Calorie Vodka Popsicles Are BACK https://t.co/hOdI6NvjVt — Raider Ron (@RaiderRonnie) June 6, 2018

I was considering going Keto, but Costco Vodka Popsicles are back in stock — Ok, I'll be Barry, and you be the Tick (@BarryCrain) June 6, 2018

I didn't even realize there was an emptiness in my life until I found out that Costco has vodka popsicles. — яoɞ.ɢ ™ (@TheRealRobG) June 6, 2018

If anyone needs me, I’ll be at Costco. All the time. https://t.co/cCZHtvB2mC — Kristen Proby (@Handbagjunkie) June 6, 2018

Slim Chillers also sells apparel and other goodies, such as their “Blenderfulls,” which come in four different flavors and are meant to be a healthier solution to a cocktail mixer. Each pouch is sugar-free and contains zero calories, and can be mixed with your favorite spirit in a blender or on the rocks.