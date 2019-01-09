Oreo's New Valentine's Day Cookies Come with Sweet Messages Printed on Top

Can’t think of what to say to your crush on Valentine’s Day? Oreo is happy to step in.

The iconic cookie company has released a treat to give that special someone this February 14. The “Love, Oreo” cookies feature a sweet and tangy flavored creme (that’s pink of course!) and has an assortment of cute sayings including, “Dunk In Love”, “Let’s Twist”, “XOXO Oreo” and “Dear Cupid Send Oreo.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The cookies also have adorable little hearts and designs printed around the outside of the traditional chocolate wafer. The holiday box even includes a set of peel-off stickers to get into the lovey-dovey spirit.

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste and were split on whether they tasted more like SweetTarts or Fruity Pebbles cereal.

WATCH: How to Make Funfetti Cheesecake with Chocolate Ganache Glaze

If your local grocery store isn’t carrying the V-Day treat quite yet, Target has them for purchase for $2.99 online.

News of the new flavor comes just days after Carrot Cake Oreos started to pop up in stores, and only weeks after the brand created Dark Chocolate Oreos.

RELATED: New Carrot Cake Oreos Are Already Hitting Shelves—and They’re Here to Stay

The “Love, Oreo” packs are now available nationwide wherever Oreo cookies are sold, but they will only be on shelves for a limited time.